White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.63. 289,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,231. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.74.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

