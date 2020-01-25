WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 61.4% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including LBank, EXX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and $35,460.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

