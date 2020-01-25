Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Buys 6,336 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Northwest Natural accounts for about 3.4% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of Northwest Natural worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NWN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

