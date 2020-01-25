Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up about 4.2% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NWE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 284,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

