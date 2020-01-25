Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 7.7% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

ED stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. 1,455,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,076. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

