Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,972 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up approximately 3.2% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ameren by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $80.39. 1,185,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

