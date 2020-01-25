Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Has $6.46 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 7.6% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $207.86. 1,129,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,403. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.