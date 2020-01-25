Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 7.9% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.68. 2,721,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

