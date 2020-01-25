Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Black Hills accounts for approximately 3.2% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. 223,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.23. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

