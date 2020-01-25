Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Sells 4,663 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries comprises 7.9% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 327,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,462. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.