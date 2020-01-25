Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Sells 8,467 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 4.2% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.58. The stock had a trading volume of 697,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

