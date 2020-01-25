WinStars.live (WNL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $489.00

WinStars.live (CURRENCY:WNL) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. WinStars.live has a market cap of $501,634.00 and approximately $489.00 worth of WinStars.live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WinStars.live has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WinStars.live token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WinStars.live alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WinStars.live Token Profile

WinStars.live’s total supply is 77,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,136,796 tokens. WinStars.live’s official Twitter account is @Winstarslive. WinStars.live’s official website is winstars.live.

Buying and Selling WinStars.live

WinStars.live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinStars.live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinStars.live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinStars.live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinStars.live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinStars.live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.