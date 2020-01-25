Worldcore (WRC) Market Cap Reaches $35,138.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Worldcore has a market cap of $35,138.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, Worldcore has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore launched on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinExchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

