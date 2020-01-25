Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $8,311.71 or 0.99706583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $45,579.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073562 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000886 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037428 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

