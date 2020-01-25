Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 686,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,762. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

