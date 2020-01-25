Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Increased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 18.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

