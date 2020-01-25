YEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $89,976.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YEE has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinTiger, DEx.top and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.67 or 0.05542906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx, ABCC, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

