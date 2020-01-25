YEE (YEE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DigiFinex, DEx.top and FCoin. YEE has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $125,716.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.05546303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, FCoin, OKEx and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

