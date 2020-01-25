YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,821,538 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

