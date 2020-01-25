Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires Shares of 91,645 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,497,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,957 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. 829,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,944. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

