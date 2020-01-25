Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.68 and a one year high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.