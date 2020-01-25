Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 581,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 12.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 1,139,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

