Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys Shares of 493,913 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,284,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 209,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 205,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 59,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,106,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after buying an additional 56,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 443,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.