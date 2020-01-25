Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Invests $1.02 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 357,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.