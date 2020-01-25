Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Invests $1.11 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 513,529 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 236,161 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 266,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

