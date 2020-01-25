Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Invests $15.42 Million in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 516,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 12.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.51% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,019. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

