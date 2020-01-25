Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Invests $4.93 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,210 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 540,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 340,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 364,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,431. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

