Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 212,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

