Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 6.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. 300,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

