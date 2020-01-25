Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Waste Management makes up about 1.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 38,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $121.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

