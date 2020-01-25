Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases Shares of 96,911 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 8.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.35% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. 197,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $109.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

