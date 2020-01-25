Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 632,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,282,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 16.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,442. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

