Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock.

Yum China stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. Yum China has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after buying an additional 285,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 269,982 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

