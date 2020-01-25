Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $135.78 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $136.41. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 149.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

