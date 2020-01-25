Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Banner also posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. 329,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.83. Banner has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

