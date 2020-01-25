Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $101.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $96.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $426.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.30 million, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

