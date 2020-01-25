Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the lowest is $6.11 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $32.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.84 billion to $33.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.60 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

NYSE:DE opened at $170.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

