Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,535,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.