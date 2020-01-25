Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

