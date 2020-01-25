Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNOV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MNOV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 67,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,612. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $278.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

