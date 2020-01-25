Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $2.99. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $16,555,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 70,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

