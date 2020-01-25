Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report sales of $98.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.03 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $86.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.35 million, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Insiders have sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,710 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after buying an additional 394,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,028,000 after buying an additional 342,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 138,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.