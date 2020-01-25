Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) will post sales of $11.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.88 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp posted sales of $11.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will report full year sales of $43.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $43.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.68 million, with estimates ranging from $44.16 million to $45.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Salisbury Bancorp.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

SAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

