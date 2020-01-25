Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.77 Million

Analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $334.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.51 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $346.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $122,951,000 after purchasing an additional 347,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.