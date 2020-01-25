Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.07 Billion

Analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $10.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.95 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $45.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.78 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $48.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,667,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Continental by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 600,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Continental by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.