Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2,983.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. 391,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,069. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $159.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.