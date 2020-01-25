Zacks: Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $8.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

