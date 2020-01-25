Zacks: Analysts Expect Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.02. Axis Capital reported earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axis Capital.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.29. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axis Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.