Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.24. 385,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,590. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 487,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 208,805 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AxoGen by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 184,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AxoGen by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.