Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.85. Criteo reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Criteo by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Criteo has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $960.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

